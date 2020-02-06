|
Pearl K. Reinoehl, 96, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 22, 1923, in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Williams and Carrie Williams Woll.
Pearl was a graduate of the former Porter High School. Pearl devoted her life to her family; she will be greatly missed.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1988; three brothers, Russ, Clarence and Robert Williams; one grandson, Joshua Reinoehl; a son-in-law, Charles Stout.
Surviving are her daughter, Pearl Ann Stout, of Oklahoma; five sons, George (Susan), of North Carolina, Harold Jr., "Jack" (Cindy), of Halifax, Russell (April), of Donaldson, Scott (Tina) and Paul "Stu" (Cindy), both of Tower City; a brother, James Williams, of Indiana; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a committal graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy. Funeral procession will leave Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Pearl's name should be made to Trinity UCC, Women's Guild, 448 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
