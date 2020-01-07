Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Pearl Mae Schaeffer

Pearl Mae Schaeffer Obituary
Pearl Mae Schaeffer, 98, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.

Born Sept. 11, 1921, in Cressona, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Amanda Haldeman Faust.

She graduated from Cressona High School.

Pearl worked for the former Canoe Manufacturing, Pine Grove.

She enjoyed sewing, nature, going for walks and her cats.

Preceding her in death were two sons, Roy Schaeffer and Robert Schaeffer; a daughter, Ruth Schaeffer; a grandson, Richard Romberger Jr.

Surviving are three daughters, Betty Ann Herriage, of North Carolina, Jeanne Schaeffer, and Sandra and husband, Bert Witmer, both of Pine Grove; a son, William and wife, Deborah Schaeffer, of Pine Grove; a daughter-in-law, Ruthann Schaeffer, of Pine Grove; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Dean Lengel and Ken Kintzel officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Bob Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Pine Grove Area Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
