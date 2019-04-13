Peggy J. Darosh, 65, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday.
She was a daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Orndorff.
Surviving are husband, Nicholas J. Darosh; brothers, Robert, Elwood, Joseph and John; sisters, Susan, Pamela, Elizabeth and Sarah; two friends, Melissa and Emma.
Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday with calling hours 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair.
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 13, 2019