Peggy J. Darosh, 65, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday.

She was a daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Orndorff.

Surviving are husband, Nicholas J. Darosh; brothers, Robert, Elwood, Joseph and John; sisters, Susan, Pamela, Elizabeth and Sarah; two friends, Melissa and Emma.

Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday with calling hours 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
