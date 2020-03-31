Home

Peggy Lee Minnich

Peggy Lee Minnich Obituary
Peggy Lee Minnich, 71, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, March 29, at her residence.

Peggy was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Pottsville, a daughter of the June (Koch) Jackson, Orwigsburg, and the late Alvin Jackson.

She was the wife of Clayton "Butch" Minnich.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father and sister, Betty Bohn.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Kevin Schrader and girlfriend, Bonnie, Mahanoy City, Gerald Schrader, Schuylkill Haven, and David Schrader, husband of Jessica, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Joshua, Abbie and Micaela Schrader; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Sophia.

Family request donations to Hillside SPCA. Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements with cremation services by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
