Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
Peggynan Turner Klock Dunn


1945 - 2019
Peggynan Turner Klock Dunn Obituary
Peggynan Turner Klock Dunn, 73, of Quakertown, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home.

Born Oct. 1, 1945, in Fountain Springs, she was a daughter of the late William Turner and Susanne Fisher Gardy.

Peggy graduated from Ashland Joint High School in 1963 and later Peirce College with an associate's in business administration. She worked as a legal secretary in administration for many years. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and Order of Eastern Star. She loved to travel and lived in Costa Rica for some time, where she taught English. She enjoyed horseback riding and she has won many awards in best in shows.

Along with her parents, preceding Peggy in death was her husband, Jonathan Dunn, 1998.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Klock, of Quakertown; sons, David "Chip" Klock, of Chalfont, and Jimmy Dunn, of Pasadena, Md.; cousins, Susann, wife of John Wertz and family, of Newtown; and Debbie Paskey, of Va.; grandchildren, Christian, Kendra, and Sydney Jackson; best friend, Shirley Kaminski, and family. Many other friends also survive.

Special thanks from the family to Dr. Bruce Richmond and caretaker, Mitzie Vilton, for all they have done.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Allen Helwig officiating. Interment at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 31, 2019
