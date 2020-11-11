Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Peter Boltz
Dr. Peter A. Boltz

Dr. Peter A. Boltz Obituary

Dr. Peter A. Boltz, 77, a resident of Shenandoah Manor, formerly of Pottsville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born March 3, 1943, in Pottsville, a son of the late Benjamin and Hulda Kangas Boltz.

He attended Pottsville Area High School, was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary. He received his associate degree from Mitchell Community College, his bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg and his master's degree from University of Pennsylvania.

He was a psychologist most of his life prior to retiring.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marci Zuckosky Boltz, and a sister, Bonnie Jean Wetzler.

Surviving are a son, Jacob Boltz, of Port Carbon; a daughter, Karen Wapinski, of Philadelphia; a brother, Benjamin Boltz, of Rutland, Vt.; a sister, Ann Tihansky, of Pine Grove.

A service will be held at the convenience of the family in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Peter's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
