Peter A. Tunille, 86, of Mahanoy City, passed away June 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born Nov. 21, 1933, at the former Ashland State General Hospital, he was a son of the late Peter and Helen B. (Anthonavich) Tunille.
Educated in Mahanoy City schools, he was a 1951 graduate of Mahanoy City High School.
He enlisted in the Navy after graduation and became a "Tin Can Sailor," serving aboard the destroyer USS Goodrich DDR 831 as a gunners mate 3rd class during the Korean War.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he became a firefighter with the Washington, D.C., Fire Department. While serving in the department, he served in the crash crew for the presidential helicopter at the White House for presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford. He also served on the security detail when they appeared in public in Washington, D.C. Also while in the fire department, he was the recipient of the bronze medal for rescue and letters of commendation for fire-fighting ability. After retirement from the Washington, D.C., Fire Department, he moved back to Mahanoy City.
He was a loyal member of the former St. Joseph Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister, and now St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. He was a member of International Association of Firefighters Local 36 ,Washington D.C., and Retired Firefighters Association, Washington, D.C. He was a 67-year member of Mahanoy City American Legion Post 74, Anthracite Polka and Coal Cracker Polka Association.
He was a perpetual adorer of Adoration Chapel since it opened 38 years ago in Mahanoy City. He also was a 40-year member of the Cannon Hole Spring and Game Club, Lycoming County.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Antoinette, Patricia and Blanche.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by a niece, Diana Patin and her husband, John, of New Jersey; a nephew, retired Lt. Col. Daniel Fuller, of Louisiana; a great-grand-nephew; a great-grand-niece; his very best friend and dance partner, Marie Rushanan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral at 10 a.m. Monday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Friends may call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pete's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church would be appreciated. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020