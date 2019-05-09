Peter Albert Kostick, 73, of Port Carbon, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Girardville, on May 17, 1945, he was a son of the late Antoinette Vabolis.
Peter was a graduate of Immaculate Heart High School in Ashland, Class of 1963, and then served in the Navy as an MM2 in the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1967.
He worked at H.L. Miller and Sons in Port Carbon and then for DEKA Battery in Fleetwood, until retiring in 2011.
Peter was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
Peter is survived by his wife of 50 years, Antoinette Marie Pesavage Kostick, Port Carbon; a son, John Kostick and his wife, Cathy, Port Carbon; two daughters, Angela Honish and her husband, Brian, Saint Clair, and Stacyann Guzick and her husband, Christopher, Pottsville; five grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua, Brianna, Grant and Genevieve; and a very close first cousin, Jackie Vabolis and his wife, Ann, Girardville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday morning at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Interment with military honors will be held in the Queen of the Universe Cemetery in Pottsville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2019