Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Darz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter G. (Darzinikas) Darz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter G. (Darzinikas) Darz Obituary
Peter G. (Darzinikas) Darz, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully Dec. 16, 2019.

Peter leaves behind three children, Joseph Darzinikas (Kay), Mary Darzinikas and Jayne Mettetal (Michael). Peter is survived by his sister, Teresa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, followed by prayers at 12:30 p.m. at Alleva Funeral Home Inc., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -