Peter G. (Darzinikas) Darz, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully Dec. 16, 2019.
Peter leaves behind three children, Joseph Darzinikas (Kay), Mary Darzinikas and Jayne Mettetal (Michael). Peter is survived by his sister, Teresa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, followed by prayers at 12:30 p.m. at Alleva Funeral Home Inc., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019