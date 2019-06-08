Peter J. DeAngeles Jr., 83, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Pottsville, April 23, 1936, he was a son of the late Mildred Eagan and Peter J. DeAngeles Sr.



He was a 1954 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School and a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville.



Peter proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korea era.



He worked as a postal clerk at the U.S. Post Office in Pottsville for 42 years, retiring in 2004.



Peter was a member of Traveler Protection Association, Black Diamond Navy Club and NARFE.



He enjoyed traveling, especially to Stone Harbor, spending time with family and friends, walking and working out.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda E. Lopez, on May 22, 2017, and to whom he was married 56 years; son, Anthony J., in 2010; and sister, Louise Lucas.



Peter is survived by a daughter, Christine A. MacAdams, of Pottsville; a son, David DeAngeles, of Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Debra DeAngeles, of Northampton; grandchildren, Amanda DeAngeles, wife of Joseph Jobes, of Bethlehem, and Jacob DeAngeles, of Washington, D.C.; brother, William, husband of Nancy DeAngeles, of Pottsville; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Peter's memory be sent to St. Patrick's Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



