Peter J. Schultz Jr., 54, of East Main Street, Hegins, passed away Oct. 9 at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 1, 1965, he was a son of Peter Schultz Sr., Tremont, and the late Carolyn Straub.
He was a graduate of the Minersville High School, and was employed as a coal miner, a roofer for Pine Creek Structures and most recently for Metal Industries, Hegins.
Survivors are a son, Lance Schultz; brother, Stacey Shultz, both of Hegins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 510 E. Main St., Hegins. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Swanson, pastor. Interment will be held at a later date in the church cemetery. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2019