Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Schultz Obituary
Peter J. Schultz, 81, of Branch Township, passed away Monday at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Llewellyn, Branch Township, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Melusky Schultz.

He was a graduate of Branch Township High School and was an Army veteran. He worked on highway construction.

He was a member of Good Intent Hose Company No. 1, Llewellyn.

He was preceded in death by a son, Peter J. Schultz Jr., as well as his seven siblings, Joseph Schultz, Charles Schultz, Doris Franks, Anthony Schultz, Michael Schultz, Francine Smith and Joanne Gavalis.

Pete is survived by a son, Stacey S. Schultz, of Hegins; a grandson, Lance Schultz; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until services at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -