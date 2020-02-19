|
|
Peter J. Schultz, 81, of Branch Township, passed away Monday at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Llewellyn, Branch Township, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Melusky Schultz.
He was a graduate of Branch Township High School and was an Army veteran. He worked on highway construction.
He was a member of Good Intent Hose Company No. 1, Llewellyn.
He was preceded in death by a son, Peter J. Schultz Jr., as well as his seven siblings, Joseph Schultz, Charles Schultz, Doris Franks, Anthony Schultz, Michael Schultz, Francine Smith and Joanne Gavalis.
Pete is survived by a son, Stacey S. Schultz, of Hegins; a grandson, Lance Schultz; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until services at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020