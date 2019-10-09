|
|
Peter J. Stec, 91, formerly of Mahanoy Plane, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Florida.
Born in Mahanoy Plane, Nov. 27, 1927, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (Chabon) Stec.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Harvest) Stec, in 2009; son, Peter P. Stec; two brothers, Paul Stec and Theodore Stec; a sister, Dorothy Blocksom.
Surviving are daughter, Nancy Stec, of Upperco, Md.; sister, Helene Pozarycki, of Carteret; three grandchildren, Peter, John and Joseph Stec; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. The Rev. Petro Zvarych will be officiating. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019