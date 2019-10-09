Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Peter J. Stec

Peter J. Stec Obituary
Peter J. Stec, 91, formerly of Mahanoy Plane, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Florida.

Born in Mahanoy Plane, Nov. 27, 1927, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (Chabon) Stec.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Harvest) Stec, in 2009; son, Peter P. Stec; two brothers, Paul Stec and Theodore Stec; a sister, Dorothy Blocksom.

Surviving are daughter, Nancy Stec, of Upperco, Md.; sister, Helene Pozarycki, of Carteret; three grandchildren, Peter, John and Joseph Stec; nieces and nephews.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. The Rev. Petro Zvarych will be officiating. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
