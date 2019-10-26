|
Peter J. Symons Sr., born and raised in Saint Clair to Clarence and Eleanor Symons (Quirin), Nov. 12, 1935, left this world Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, the way he lived it - on his own terms and surrounded by those he loved.
Sons, Peter J. Jr., of Saint Clair, Brian, of Diener's Hill, John and wife, Mary Kay, of Lavelle, Christopher and wife, Heather, of Lavelle; daughters, Debra Vence and husband, Tony, of Palmer Township, Cynthia Tilinski and husband, Jack, of Saint Clair, Nancy Wickard and husband, Kirk, of Boiling Springs, Lori A. Feldish-Ludinsky, of Barnesville; sister, Bernice Stefansky; nephews, Tommy and wife, Sandy, of Weatherly, and Terry and wife, Kim, of Lake Wynonah; grandchildren, Cory Symons and fiancée, Michelle, Emily Symons, Andrea and husband, Bill Conniff, Megan and Ryan Parker, Jill and Matthew Symons, Amanda Wickard, Brenda and husband, Justin DeSouto, Michael Vence and Kayla Cumba; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Colton, Case, Jace, Cora Rose, Shelby, Brody, Austin, Kylie, Gabriella and Hailey; and most near and dear to his heart, his beloved wife of 48 years, Margaret E. Symons (Ward), of Hosensock, Barnesville.
After serving proudly in the Marine Corps, Peter started his lifelong career as a railroader as a machinist apprentice for Reading Railroad in the shops in Saint Clair and moved on to become a foreman at the shops in Reading. Trains weren't just a career, they were his passion, and he was proud to be a "railroader."
Upon retirement, Peter and Margaret spent the next 25 years traveling cross country multiple times in their RV and seeing the sites of this country he loved. They, along with other cherished friends, were part of the Wunnerfitzers Camping Gang and spent many a night sitting around the campfire talking and eating.
Peter was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge No. 435, Tall Cedars of Lebanon - Neversink Forest No. 32, and the Frackville Legion Post No. 398. And a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Locust Valley.
Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Peter's U.C.C. Church, 130 Church St., Barnesville, with service to follow with the Rev. Robert Peiffer officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Church, c/o Parsonage, 21 Elm St., Barnesville, PA 18214. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, Funeral Director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.
RIP Marine – Semper Fi
