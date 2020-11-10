Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Shellong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph "Pete" Shellong Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Joseph "Pete" Shellong Sr. Obituary

Peter Joseph "Pete" Shellong Sr., 73, of Wayne Township, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 23, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Adella (Lutchkus) and John Shellong.

Pete attended St. Ambrose schools and was employed at Fairmont Foundry, Hamburg, for 52 years before retiring at the age of 70. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Shellong and wife, Kathryn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Peter J. Shellong Jr., husband of Melanie, of Georgia; a daughter, Cindy Boyer, wife of Steve, of Wayne Township; grandchildren, Nikki and Shaunna Shellong and Abigail Boyer; nieces and nephews.

Pete was a very proud, hardworking man who loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed!

Due to COVID restrictions, services and interment will be held privately. At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -