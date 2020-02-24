Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kostingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Kostingo Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Kostingo Jr. Obituary
Peter Kostingo Jr., 80, of Gilberton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Born in Maizeville, he was a son of the late Peter Sr. and Anna Powlick Kostingo.

He was a graduate of the former Gilberton High School. He was certified in mining enforcement and safety administration; certified in heating and air conditioning repair and completed automobile repair courses.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the 881st Ord Company, APO 165 in Europe and was last stationed at Fort Hamilton, N.Y.

He worked as a miner for Gilberton Coal Co. until his retirement and previously worked for several local collieries.

Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Darlene Thompson Kostingo, in 2015; and a son, Robert Kostingo, in 2012.

He is survived by two sons, Peter P. Kostingo, Frackville, and Thomas Kostingo, New Holland; grandchildren, Max, Gabriel, Jesse, Zoe and Robert; great-granddaughter, Addyson; a sister, Dorothy Merchlinsky; brothers, Joseph and John Kostingo, all of Gilberton; nieces and nephews.

Divine Liturgy with burial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Parastas at 8 p.m. and again Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with military honors will be in St. John's parish Cemetery, Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -