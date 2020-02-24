|
Peter Kostingo Jr., 80, of Gilberton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Born in Maizeville, he was a son of the late Peter Sr. and Anna Powlick Kostingo.
He was a graduate of the former Gilberton High School. He was certified in mining enforcement and safety administration; certified in heating and air conditioning repair and completed automobile repair courses.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the 881st Ord Company, APO 165 in Europe and was last stationed at Fort Hamilton, N.Y.
He worked as a miner for Gilberton Coal Co. until his retirement and previously worked for several local collieries.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Darlene Thompson Kostingo, in 2015; and a son, Robert Kostingo, in 2012.
He is survived by two sons, Peter P. Kostingo, Frackville, and Thomas Kostingo, New Holland; grandchildren, Max, Gabriel, Jesse, Zoe and Robert; great-granddaughter, Addyson; a sister, Dorothy Merchlinsky; brothers, Joseph and John Kostingo, all of Gilberton; nieces and nephews.
Divine Liturgy with burial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Parastas at 8 p.m. and again Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with military honors will be in St. John's parish Cemetery, Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 24, 2020