Peter M. Ryon, 39, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning at his residence.
Born July 11, 1980, in Philadephia, he was a son of Richard F. and Catherine (Turner) Ryon Sr.
He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1998, and a 2002 graduate of Penn State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in Business.
Peter was a partner and owner of the family business, Ryon Insurance Agency, Pottsville. He was a member of the Schuylkill Country Club and Little Lake Harbor Yacht Club. Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time, but especially loved being a dad to Lily.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Lillian Mae Ryon, of Auburn, and her mother, Danielle Ryon; two brothers, Richard Fox Ryon Jr., of Orwigsburg, and James Walker Ryon, husband of Courtney, of Pottsville; grandmother, Marcia Fox Ryon, of Key Largo, Fla.; nephews, Richard Turner Ryon, Jude Thomas Ryon, Walker Lund Ryon and Anders James Ryon.
In accordance with COVID-19 CDC guidelines, family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the Ryon residence, 148 Ryon Lane, Pottsville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. The service will be outdoors, therefore the family requests casual attire. Contributions in Peter's memory be sent to Sam L. Deegan CPA, 321 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, for Lily's education fund. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
