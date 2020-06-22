Home

Peter Rachko, of Frackville, died June 20, 2020.

Born in Frackville, he was a son of the late Michael and Julia Rachko.

He graduated from Frackville High School and Ford School of Business.

Peter served in the Army with the rank of specialist E5, stationed in Korea. He retired from the Finance and Accounting Office at Fort Indiantown Gap. He was the supervisor of the Quality Assurance Office.

He was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, where he served on the church council.

He was a life member of Good Will Fire Company, Frackville, life member of the Saint Clair AMVETS Post 142 and a member of VFW Post 9639 Shellsville.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen, the Rev. John, George, Dimitri and the Rev. Michael; sisters, Mary Harrahus and Helen Van Cleave.

Surviving are nieces, nephews and his friend, Larue Lightner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Very Rev. James Jadick will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Ascension Church Building Fund at the above address. Interment with military honors will be held in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 22, 2020
