Peter Stencovage, 82, of Saint Clair, died Monday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born in Eagle Hill, Dec. 5, 1936, he was a son of the late George and Mary Horvath Stencovage.
Peter Stencovage served in the Air Force in the Korean War.
He retired from Reading Anthracite Co., where he worked as a welder.
He was a member of Saint Clair Fish & Game Association and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and trap shooting.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Michael, Stephen, George and John Stencovage.
Surviving are his wife, Ethel Berkiser Stencovage; brother, Joseph Stencovage and his wife, Maryanne, of Saint Clair; a sister, Mary Twardzik, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would prefer condolences to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 8, 2019