Peter Vernalis, 77, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Monday, July 8, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Allentown, to the late Peter A. and Mary Logothetides Vernalis.



Peter was a 1960 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School and then McCann's School of Business. Sgt. 1st Class Peter Vernalis was a veteran of the Army, having served for 23 years in Co. C 6BN 68 Armor. He was the former owner of Vernalis Restaurant in Shenandoah and was active in the business community, serving as president of the Shenandoah Merchants Association, a member of the Greater Shenandoah Area Chamber of Commerce, co-founder of the Pennsylvania Anthracite Miners Memorial, past president of Shenandoah Heights Fire Company No. 1, a member of the former Shenandoah AMVETS, and he was honored as the 2018 grand marshal of the Shenandoah Heritage Day Parade of Nations.



Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Charlotte A. Vernalis; their two children, Lisa Vernalis and Michael Vernalis, both of Shenandoah; his sister, Dr. Marina Vernalis, of Silver Spring, Md.; nieces and nephews.



Private military interment will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Peter's memory be made to Downtown Shenandoah Inc., 116 N. Main St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. For further information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019