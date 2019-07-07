Dr. Peter W. Loeper, 89, passed away Oct. 14, 2018.



Peter was born in Ashland to the late Dr. Peter F. Loeper and Ruth E. McKeown Loeper. He was the eldest of five children.



He attended Georgetown University and the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. While attending college in Philadelphia, he joined the famous Hageman String Band of the Mummers, playing guitar and participating in their many parades and musical extravaganzas. He graduated in 1952 and started a practice in Saint Clair, then moved it to Schuylkill Haven. There he joined the Lions Club and served as president of the Lions Ambulance Association. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a member of the Red Hill Hunting and Trap Shooting Club and later served as president of that organization as well.



After practicing 29 years in Pennsylvania, he relocated to Fort Myers, Fla., where he worked with several Ophthalmologists for 12 years. He then bought an optical wholesale company and renamed it Peter's Wholesale Optical and eventually sold it to his son, L. Joel Loeper, in Cape Coral, Fla., who ran the business for 25 years. While living in Fort Myers, he joined the Myerlee Country Golf Club and served on the Board for six years and was President for two years. He moved to The Villages, Fla., in 2003 with his wife, Kathleen, where he joined many organizations. He was a member of the Heart of Florida Chorus, Parrot Heads, German-American Club, Irish-American Club, Florida Club, Northeast Pennsylvania Club, Little River Social Club and Penn State Club.



He was an accomplished musician and played various instruments, including the guitar, the organ and most recently the bass ukulele. He was a member of four ukulele clubs in The Villages. Music was his love, and often said was his soul.



He was predeceased by siblings, Richard, William, Isabel and Karl (The Weatherman of The Villages).



He is survived by daughters, Patricia Holl, of Pottstown, and Carol Biggers, of Orlando, Fla.; and sons, Robert P., of Tampa, Fla., and L. Joel, of Cape Coral, Fla. Peter leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was married to Elsie Osborn and then to Kathleen Murphy for 46 years. Kathleen passed away January 2011. Later in life, he met Nancy Simpkins and enjoyed her companionship to the end. He enjoyed a long life of music, friends and cruises.



Peter will be interred in his final resting place next to his wife, Kathleen Murphy Loeper, in St. John the Baptist Cemetery on 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. A Celebration of Life for Peter will be held at noon following his interment at The Lodge at Sharp Mountain in Pottsville.



