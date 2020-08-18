Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Philip W. "Phil" White

Philip W. "Phil" White Obituary

Philip W. "Phil" White, 62, of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday morning at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of the late Adam and Mary (Mitchell) White.

He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School. He had been employed by Poly Plastics, Delano, and last worked security for Walmart, High Ridge Industrial Park. He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Phil was an avid fan of all sports, especially the Baltimore Orioles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy White.

He is survived by a sister, Michelle Wiekrykas and her husband, John, of Locust Dale; a brother, Charles and his wife, Margaret, of Levittown; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call at the church Friday beginning at 9 a.m. A mask must be worn by all attending. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
