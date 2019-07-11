Home

Phyllis J. Greiner

Phyllis J. Greiner Obituary
Phyllis J. Greiner, 91, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday in her residence.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, Nov. 13, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Salem and Minerva Scheip Weaver.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. Phyllis was a homemaker her whole life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarance H. Greiner, in 1995.

Phyllis is survived by sons, Allen H., widower of Carol Greiner, of Pottsville, and Edward J. Greiner, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Jason, Scott, Robert and Savanah; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gavin, Alexandria, Natalie, Nikolai, Devon, Sarah and Jacob; brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019
