Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bixler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis K. Bixler


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis K. Bixler Obituary
Phyllis K. Bixler, 83, of Joliett, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Friday, June 5, 1936, in Hegins Township, a daughter of the late David Wolfgang and the late Carrie Schlegel Wolfgang.

Phyllis was a seamstress in area garment factories, prior to her retirement.

She was a member of Joliett United Methodist Church, Joliett.

Her husband, Leonard L. Bixler Sr., passed away in 1984.

She is survived by two sons, Leonard L. Bixler Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Tremont, and Dennis G. Bixler and his wife, Cheryl, of Muir; three daughters, Lucinda A. Madenford, of Joliett, Tina M. Plantz, of Mechanicsburg, and Lori G. Bender and her husband, Rick, of Joliett; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mae Walkinshaw, of Williamstown, and Helen Snyder, of Dornsife; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sacramento. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -