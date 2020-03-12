|
|
Phyllis K. Bixler, 83, of Joliett, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Friday, June 5, 1936, in Hegins Township, a daughter of the late David Wolfgang and the late Carrie Schlegel Wolfgang.
Phyllis was a seamstress in area garment factories, prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Joliett United Methodist Church, Joliett.
Her husband, Leonard L. Bixler Sr., passed away in 1984.
She is survived by two sons, Leonard L. Bixler Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Tremont, and Dennis G. Bixler and his wife, Cheryl, of Muir; three daughters, Lucinda A. Madenford, of Joliett, Tina M. Plantz, of Mechanicsburg, and Lori G. Bender and her husband, Rick, of Joliett; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mae Walkinshaw, of Williamstown, and Helen Snyder, of Dornsife; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sacramento. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
