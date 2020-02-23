|
Phyllis "Mitzi" Mazzeo, 87, of Ringtown, formerly of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following her courageous battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Shenandoah, and after graduating from J.W. Cooper High School in 1950, Mitzi headed for the city. She lived in Jersey City and worked in Manhattan, until she married and settled in suburban New Jersey to raise her family.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Jones, and spouse, Gabriel Mazzeo.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Mesarick and son-in-law, Andy Mesarick, with whom she was currently residing in Ringtown; daughters, Dyanna Moon and Tracy English; sister, Joann "Cookie" Dampman and brother-in-law, Robert Dampman; grandson, Nick Mesarick; granddaughter, Brittany (Mesarick) Musick and grandson-in-law, Steven Musick.
Phyllis got her nickname Mitzi because of her love of dance, music and Mitzi Gaynor. She loved "gallivanting" with family and friends, the theatre, celebrity gossip and her hometown of Shenandoah.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Phyllis's life during a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Expressions of sympathy can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org/donate, or the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or at donate.cancer.org. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
