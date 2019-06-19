Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Quinn Catherine and Nolan Robert Malloy Obituary
Quinn Catherine and Nolan Robert Malloy, infant twins of David and Kristyn Rakus Malloy, of Ringtown, passed away in the arms of their parents, Friday, June 14, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2019
