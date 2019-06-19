|
|
|
Quinn Catherine and Nolan Robert Malloy, infant twins of David and Kristyn Rakus Malloy, of Ringtown, passed away in the arms of their parents, Friday, June 14, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More