Quinn Catherine and Nolan Robert Malloy, infant twins of David and Kristyn Rakus Malloy, of Ringtown, passed away in the arms of their parents, Friday, June 14, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Quinn and Nolan were preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Vincent and Ann Rakus, of Shenandoah; paternal great-grandparents, Thomas and Sylvia Malloy, of Frackville, and Ralph Mohutsky, of Shenandoah Heights.
In addition to their parents, survivors include, brother, Ryan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Rakus, of Ringtown; paternal grandparents, David and Melissa Malloy, of Frackville; great-grandparents, Robert and Gloria Beaver, of Ringtown; Winifred Mohutsky, of Shenandoah Heights; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2019
