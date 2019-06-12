R. Diane Orlowsky Butcher, RN, 74, of South Ferguson Street, Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.



Born in Shenandoah, July 9, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Leo Peter and Rose Lawnick Orlowsky.



Diane was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School and the former Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing.



Prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse at the former Ashland State General Hospital and the former Pottsville Hospital.



Diane was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Casimir's Parish.



Surviving are her husband, Andrew J. Butcher Jr.; two daughters, Rosalynne Letcavage, of Pottsville, and Christine Pribish and her husband, John, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Stephen Letcavage and his wife, Megan, of Elkland, Tioga County, Joseph Letcavage and his wife, Alisha, stationed with the Air Force in South Korea, and Abigale Rose Pribish, of Bloomsburg; one great-granddaughter, Zoey Belle Letcavage; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



