James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
To be announced at a later date
R. Don Tropp


1941 - 2020
R. Don Tropp Obituary
R. Don Troop, 78, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born June 28, 1941, in Brier City, a son of the late Lawrence and Florence Orff Tropp.

He was a graduate of Minersville High School.

Don was co-owner along with son, Jim, of Tropp Contracting, Pottsville.

Don was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville.

Through most of Don's life, he could be seen with his friends in the morning at the round table of the Yorkville Dunkin Donuts.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and John Tropp.

Surviving are his wife, Luanne Freed Tropp, Pottsville; three sons, Jim Tropp, Brier City, David Tropp, Minersville, and Brandon Tropp, Seaside Heights, N.J.; three grandchildren, Nicole, McKenzie and Matthew; two sisters, Mae Whalen and Gloria Goodman, Brier City; nieces and nephews.

Services of remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 322, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Don's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020
Remember
