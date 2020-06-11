|
|
|
R. Don Tropp, 78, of Pottsville, died May 5 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Services of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, PO Box 322, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will follow in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. Visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2020