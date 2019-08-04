|
It is with great sadness that the family of R. Jason Green, D.M.D. announces his passing. Jason passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 2nd, surrounded by friends and family at 53 years of age.
Jason was born Nov. 29, 1965, in Pottsville, to the late Dr. Roy C. and Charity Portz Green.
Jason practiced dentistry for 24 years and owned Green Family Dentistry in Pottsville.
Jason graduated from Cardinal Brennan High School in 1983 and went on to study at Ursinus College and Temple School of Dentistry. He was a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians Jack Kehoe Division No. 1, Girardville, and St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.
Jason was an outdoorsman who loved upland bird hunting and deep sea fishing. He was a mate on several boats in Cape May, N.J., from the time he was 12 years old and enjoyed going on trips in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Mexico, St. Thomas and Maryland. He was lucky to spend one of his last days fishing. Jason was always ready to roast a pig and was happiest when he could share a feast with family and friends. He spent a lot of his time cheering on his favorite teams, which included the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, but especially those where his children were involved - Villanova Football, University of Virginia Track and Field and the North Schuylkill Spartans.
Above all else, Jason was a family man who dedicated his life to his wife and children. He was a generous, loving man and will be remembered fondly by all of the lives he has touched.
In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan C. Green.
He is survived by his wife, Robyn Gownley Green, of Ashland; son, Jonathan Green and fiance, Gabrielle Irvin, of Conshohocken; daughters, Carter and Emma Green, Ashland; brothers, Douglas and Roy C. Green; nieces and nephews, Connor and Gavin Hinchliffe, Rachel, Jake and Charity Green; in-laws, Frank and Kathy Gownley, Heather and Stephen Hinchliffe.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Christopher Zelonis as the celebrant. Friends are invited to his viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jason's name to Operation Smile, 6435 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23509, or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019