|
|
Rachel Ann Serakas, 38, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at her residence. She was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter with a big heart.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 25, 1981, she was a daughter of John and Margaret (Wanzie) Serakas, Schuylkill Haven.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1999.
Rachel was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Walter Wanzie, and paternal grandparents, Anthony and Anna Serakas.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a sister, Laura Snyder and husband, Kevin, of Northampton; a brother, John Serakas and wife, Tiffany, of Mount Carmel; maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Wanzie, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces, Johanna and Willow Snyder; aunts; uncles; cousins; her cat, Hannah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church's chapel. Interment will follow Mass in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. Family requests donations in Rachel's memory to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 27, 2019