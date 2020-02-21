|
|
Rachel E. (Seidel) Zehner, 97, of Orwigsburg, died peacefully Feb. 18, 2020, at Seton Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she resided since May of 2016. She was the widow of Russell C. Zehner, who died in June of 1975.
Born Oct. 29, 1922, in Lenhartsville, to Hettie (Moll) and Milton W. Seidel, she was one of 11 children and grew up on the family farm in Lenhartsville.
Rachel attended Perry School District in Shoemakersville and Ford Business School, Pottsville.
She and her husband, Russ, met on their high school field trip to Washington, D.C. They were married March 3, 1945.
Rachel was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a choir member for many years. After retirement from the Sylray, she spent endless hours quilting, which was one of her favorite hobbies. As a member of the Schuylkill County Quilters Guild, she spent a great deal of time quilting for family members. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble and usually won. A trip to the choir festival in Ocean Grove, N.J., during the summer was something she looked forward to for many years.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Arlan, Curtis, George and Lloyd Seidel; five sisters, Miriam Lengel, Helen Gougler, Evelyn Sproesser, Esther Koehler and Anna Kessler; her son, Carl J. "Rock" Zehner.
Rachel is survived by one brother, Elton Seidel, of Lenhartsville; three daughters, Connie Teter, wife of Lester, of Orwigsburg, Diane Brobst, of New Ringgold, and Jan Grove, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Leslie Dahl, Russell Teter, Rory Teter, Robert Brobst, Jennifer Lee, Sherri Zehner, Joshua Grove, Michele Shaner, Genia Torola and Jeremy Zehner; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Dillman, Jonathon Dahl, Paige Teter, Katlin Brobst, Averey and Madison Lee, Mikayla and McKenzie Torola, Hunter and Trisha Teter, Shod and Mason Zehner.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Zion's Stone Church-West Penn, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rachel's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 215 N. Warren St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020