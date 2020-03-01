|
|
Rachel S. Salen, 89, of Beuchler Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
Born Oct. 2, 1930, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Jennie Mease Lehman.
She was a 1948 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Rachel had worked at Summit Station Manufacturing, Pine Grove. After retiring, she worked at Arby's, Pine Grove.
She loved playing pinochle and going on trips with her husband.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Irene Thomas and Marie Wolfe; a brother, Harold Lehman.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Charles "Sam" Salen; two sons, Craig and wife, Susan Lehman, of Pine Grove, Dwight and wife, Patricia Miller, of Tremont; five grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Faith, Joel and Cody; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Arletta Brown, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Jacob's Lutheran Church, 316 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Jacob's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o Susan Seavey, 114 School St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2020