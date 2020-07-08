|
Rafaela Urena, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, July 5, in Shenandoah.
Born Nov. 20, 1939, in Janico, Dominican Republic, she was a daughter of the late Ramon Vargas and Maria Urena.
Rafaela was preceded by her husband, Emilio Jesus Nunez.
She leaves behind two sons, Elvis and Rody; three daughters, Martina, Aurelinda and Yohanny; five siblings, Celida, Flora, Eleonte, Mirella and Juana; 12 grandchildren, Yael, Nena, Kathelyn, Jerry, Estefany, Yohairys, Joelvis, Yonardy, Jalvi, Miguel, Jamaury and Jelvi; six great-grandchildren, William, Jowell, Jandiel, Aiden, Mikelangelo and Jerremy; nieces and nephews, Danny, Nelly, Ronny, Danhazly, Kauryl, Kiara, Brian, Gisely and Genesis; in-laws, Miguel, Corina, Julissa and Michael.
She brought joy, happiness and laughter to all who met her and will be missed by everyone. She was brave, loving, funny and very caring. Rafaela loved spending time with family and going to church. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, listening to music, watching television and taking care of her plants.
Kind words from her family, "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts."
A viewing for family and friends will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020