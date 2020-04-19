|
Ralph B. Jaeger, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Friday morning, April 10, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 13, 1936, in New York City, N.Y., he was a son of the late Josef and Lina (Kerchgeasner) Jaeger.
He was a 1955 graduate of John Adams High School, New York City; 1959 graduate of Penn State University; and 1965 graduate of Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vt., where he received his Master of Education.
He proudly served his country in the Navy. Ralph was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
He was a German teacher at Blue Mountain High School. He coached the cross country team for 18 years. During his tenure, his teams compiled a record of 192 wins-8 losses. The teams won 15 consecutive Schuylkill Boys' League titles and 131 consecutive dual meets.
After retiring from teaching, he worked for state Rep. Bob Allen.
Ralph was a member of Caldwell Consistory of Bloomsburg; a member of the City of Pottsville HARB; a former member of Pottsville Free Public Library; past president and board member of the former Pottsville Club; a member of Pottsville Rotary Club.
He was married to the late Margaret "Peggy" (Dragna) Jaeger, who died April 14, 2020, and to whom he was married for 53 years .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude Trautman, and a nephew, Theodore Trautman.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. The family requests contributions in Ralph's memory may be sent to Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
