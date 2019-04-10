Ralph G. Todd, 79, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, from Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of the arrangements.
