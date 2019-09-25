|
Ralph I. Boyer, 81, of Tremont, passed away Monday night surrounded by his family.
Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Irvin and Florence Machamer Boyer.
Ralph was a veteran of the Air Force. Following being discharged from the military, he worked at Cape Canaveral as an electronic technician. He was a retired as a quality inspector from Penn Dye, Pine Grove. He was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was an all around handyman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Boyer.
Surviving are his wife, Karyl E. Krammes Boyer; three daughters, Pamela K. Swingle (William), of Newtown, Angela G. Maley, of Tremont, and Kimberly R. Frey (Christian), of Schuylkill Haven; seven grandchildren, Tara, Tylor, Kirsten, Meg, Tiffany, Tavian and Tanae; nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019