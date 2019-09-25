Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph I. Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph I. Boyer Obituary
Ralph I. Boyer, 81, of Tremont, passed away Monday night surrounded by his family.

Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Irvin and Florence Machamer Boyer.

Ralph was a veteran of the Air Force. Following being discharged from the military, he worked at Cape Canaveral as an electronic technician. He was a retired as a quality inspector from Penn Dye, Pine Grove. He was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was an all around handyman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Boyer.

Surviving are his wife, Karyl E. Krammes Boyer; three daughters, Pamela K. Swingle (William), of Newtown, Angela G. Maley, of Tremont, and Kimberly R. Frey (Christian), of Schuylkill Haven; seven grandchildren, Tara, Tylor, Kirsten, Meg, Tiffany, Tavian and Tanae; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now