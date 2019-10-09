|
|
Ralph I. Miller, of Benson, Ariz., was called home by our Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2019.
Ralph graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1958 and proudly served in the Air Force for six years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Ralph was a very proud veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Ruth Miller, of Wayne Township.
He leaves behind his wife, Sheryl; three children, Donna Reinstra, Gail Mast, of California, and Stephen Miller, of Nevada; six stepchildren; a brother, Charles, of Georgia; three sisters, Irene Geiger, of Orwigsburg, Alice Brown, of Leola, and Grace Woodward, of New Kent, Va.; nieces, nephews and seven grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at noon Oct. 15 at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To honor him, please send donations to your local veterans hospital.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019