Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph I. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph I. Miller Obituary
Ralph I. Miller, of Benson, Ariz., was called home by our Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2019.

Ralph graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1958 and proudly served in the Air Force for six years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Ralph was a very proud veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Ruth Miller, of Wayne Township.

He leaves behind his wife, Sheryl; three children, Donna Reinstra, Gail Mast, of California, and Stephen Miller, of Nevada; six stepchildren; a brother, Charles, of Georgia; three sisters, Irene Geiger, of Orwigsburg, Alice Brown, of Leola, and Grace Woodward, of New Kent, Va.; nieces, nephews and seven grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at noon Oct. 15 at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To honor him, please send donations to your local veterans hospital.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now