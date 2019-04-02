Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph J. Phillips Jr.. View Sign





Born in Pottsville, June 17, 1932, he was a son of the late Bertha M. Phillips Bausher and Ralph J. Phillips Sr.



Ralph or better known to his friends as "PUP" was a 1950 graduate of Pottsville High School, where he learned the trade to become an auto mechanic.



He enjoyed working on cars or giving car advice to his classmates and friends. He served as a private first class in the Air Force from 1952 to 1954 with the 58th Fighter Interceptor group as a radar and aircraft control operator. He was decorated during his military service with the National Defense Service Medal.



Ralph was employed as a fabric cutter for several textile and clothing manufacturers in Berks and Schuylkill counties, retiring in 1997. In retirement, Ralph delivered flowers for flower shops in Minersville.



Ralph served in the community as a volunteer firefighter as a member of the American Hose Company in Pottsville and as fire police as a member of the Minersville Fire and Rescue Company. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. Ralph was a Pottsville Republican newspaper carrier.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, S. David Liddle; his former wife, Diane Dinger Phillips.



Survivors include his sister, Virginia Liddle Fessler, Lansdale; a nephew, Robert Liddle and his wife, Karen, Fort Myers, Fla.; a great-niece, Stephanie Liddle, San Francisco, Calif.; a good friend - care giver, Cindy Campion, Pottsville.



Ralph loved trout fishing, never passing up a good stream; spent many weekends and summers at the Independent Fish & Hunting Camp located in the mountains around Jersey Shore, Pa.



He enjoyed attending class reunions and sharing stories with his classmates at their weekly Dunkin' Donut meetings. Ralph shared many of his lifetime stories, with his wit and dry humor, with his smiles, many quips and with bright laughter.



The family would prefer that any remembrances of Ralph be made to the Pottsville First United Methodist Church.



A private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with the family and Pastor John Wallace officiating. The Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, oversees the arrangements.



