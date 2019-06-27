Ralph J. Zechman Jr., 70, of Frostproof, Fla., formerly of Grantville, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home.



Born in Schuylkill County, on July 18,1948, he was a son of the late Ralph and Betty Aungst Zechman.



He was retired from Associated Wholesaler Inc. Ralph loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and his beloved dog ,Vegas.



Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Susan M. Zimmerman Zechman; four children, Marlin Zechman and wife, Jodi, of Douglasville, Stacey Zechman, of Bethel, Brent Zechman and wife, Danielle, of Lewisberry, Sean Zechman and wife, Kaci, of Mount Vernon, Ky.; four stepchildren, Amy Mahoski and Donald Tobias, of Lebanon, William Tobias, of Mount Vernon, Ky., Kelly Jaynes, of Duncannon; 16 grandchildren; two brothers, Leon Zechman and wife, Myra, Kenneth Zechman and wife, Lori, of Pine Grove; stepsister, LaRue Lenard, of Jackson, Tenn.; stepbrother, James Zechman and wife, Debra, of Annville; nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Outwood Lutheran Church, 934 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove. There will be visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2140 County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 in his memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary