Ralph L. Miller Jr., 72, of Odenton, Md., passed away Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born Dec. 2, 1948, to the late Ralph and Izola Miller, Port Carbon.
He worked as a credit manager for Sysco Foods, Baltimore, before his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and reading Civil War history.
He is survived by his son, Curtis and his wife, Tracy, of Washington, D.C.; brother, David and his wife, Denise, of Pottsville; nephew, Brian and his wife, Jill, of Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 25, 2020