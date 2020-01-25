Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph L. Miller Jr.

Send Flowers
Ralph L. Miller Jr. Obituary
Ralph L. Miller Jr., 72, of Odenton, Md., passed away Dec. 20, 2019.

He was born Dec. 2, 1948, to the late Ralph and Izola Miller, Port Carbon.

He worked as a credit manager for Sysco Foods, Baltimore, before his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and reading Civil War history.

He is survived by his son, Curtis and his wife, Tracy, of Washington, D.C.; brother, David and his wife, Denise, of Pottsville; nephew, Brian and his wife, Jill, of Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -