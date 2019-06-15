Ralph R. Reichert, 77, of Ponderosa Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Born Nov. 23, 1941, in Ravine, he was a son of the late Garfield and Bertha Zimmerman Reichert.



He was a 1959 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church, Ravine.



He was Sergeant in the Army having served with Co. A 26th Sig Bn APO 154.



Ralph worked as a capital baker, was a self-employed contractor and most recently worked at the parts counter at Moyer's Car Care.



He was a member of Schuylkill Forest No. 50 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Cressona Chapter 367 OES, Pine Grove Masonic Lodge No. 409 F&AM, worthy patron of the former Mary E. Moore Chapter 372 OES. He flew homing pigeons, was a clown for , loved hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren play sports.



Preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Hannah LeVan, and a brother, Milton Reichert.



Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Lucille M. Herring Reichert; two sons, Ralph Jr. and wife, Kim Reichert, of Dillsburg, Shawn and wife, Christine Reichert, of Friedensburg; three daughters, Michelle and husband, Daniel Nagle, of Lake Wynonah, Melissa Allison and Tara and husband, Kevin Brown, both of Pine Grove; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Garfield Reichert, of Jonestown, Dale and wife, Ann Reichert, of Pine Grove.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 19, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , MDA Allentown, 2132 South 12th Street, Suite 101, Allentown, PA 18103, in his memory. Forms are available at the funeral home for donations. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 15, 2019