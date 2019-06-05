Ralph R. "Sam" Reiner, 83, of Muir, passed away Monday, June 3, at his home after a brief illness.



Born in Muir, May 30, 1936, he was a son of the late Ralph and Ida Bressler Reiner.



He was a 1954 graduate of Porter High School. Sam proudly served his country with the Army, where he was an intelligence analyst of the Special Troops Headquarters Co. in Heidelberg, Germany.



Sam was a retired machinist from the former AMP Inc., Tower City.



He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Muir, Muir Fire Company and Tower City American Legion.



Sam spent many days at his family's camp, "Reiners Camp," which brought him great joy. He enjoyed taking his "Wild Life Rides" with his family throughout the valley. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for being their biggest fan and never missing a sporting event. You could always count on hearing Sam cheering from the stands.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Reiner, and a sister, Vera Hunter.



Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Catherine "Kay" Smyk Reiner; three daughters, Renita Hawk and her husband, John, Tower City, Renee Rodichok and her husband, Dave, Williamstown, and Rhonda Miller and her husband, Jason, Muir; one sister, Anna Carl, Maryland; four grandchildren, Riley Rodickok, Rayanne Hawk, Brady and Brenna Miller.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Methodist Cemetery, Muir. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Sam's name can be made to Grace U.M. Church, 101 E. Wiconisco St., Muir, PA 17957, or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Dimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



