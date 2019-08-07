Home

Randall Charles Mataka

Randall Charles Mataka Obituary
Randall Charles Mataka, 62, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.

Born in Pottsville, July 18, 1957, he was a son of the late George and Naomi Breisch Mataka.

Randy served in the Army as an SP4 from 1975 till 1981. He worked as an inventory manager at Wis International in Schuylkill Haven.

Randy loved going to the casino and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan always watching the Phillies, Eagles and 76ers.

Randy is survived by his wife of six years, Lisa Gould Mataka; a son, Randall Mataka; three brothers, George Mataka and his wife, Magaret, David Mataka and Mark Mataka and his wife, Maureen; a sister, Tammy Mealing and her husband, David; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
