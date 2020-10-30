Home

Randall G. Yost

Randall G. Yost Obituary

Randall G. Yost, 72, of Cressona, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, at his residence.

Born June 20, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Louise (Leonard) and George Yost.

He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and served in the Navy.

Randall is survived by his former wife, Sarah M. Yost, Cressona; a daughter, Mischell Yost, Summit Station; stepson, Erik Fink, husband of Lisa, Mount Penn; a step grandson, Evan Fink.

Services and interment will beheld privately. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
