Resources More Obituaries for Randall Amonett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Randall Thayne Amonett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Randall Thayne Amonett slipped the surly bonds of Earth on March 15, 2019, after a short illness.



Born April 22, 1954, in Vernon, Texas, he grew up in Crowell and Wellington. Upon completion of a bachelors degree at Texas Tech University in 1976, he earned a Doctor of Dental Science degree through the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. After three years in private practice, he moved to Big Spring, Texas, to work as staff dentist at the West Texas VA Medical Center. In 1989, he married Donna Maurer. By the time he retired in 2014, with 30 years of service, he had attained the post of Chief of the Dental Service. Upon retirement, he and Donna moved to their current residence in San Antonio.



In addition to his dental degree, Randy also earned a masters of education from Texas Tech University and held a teaching certificate. With his interest in education, he taught an annual dental lecture for students at Texas Tech University Medical School, as well as a variety of lectures for dental hygiene students at Howard College during his time in Big Spring.



As a life-long learner, he was constantly participating in continuing education courses through his membership in the Texas Dental Association, the American Dental Association, University of Texas Health Sciences Center and online. He was particularly interested in forensic odontology, completing courses offered through the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department and the Investigation for Identification Educational Conference. With his love of learning and his interest in dentistry, he established an endowed scholarship at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio for students interested in pursuing a career in dental education.



Throughout his life, Randy enjoyed traveling by visiting all fifty states and making three trips to Europe. From the time he was a child, his family visited Colorado, where he spent time fishing, hiking and eating. Later, he took his own boys and grandchildren back to experience the same joys. He loved to try foods from all different cultures, for good food was another of his interests - perhaps one of his favorite interests. During his travels, he loved to take photographs, one of which later won a prize at the Texas Dental Convention.



Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Derward Thayne Amonett and Dorothy Maxine Johnson Amonett.



His wife, Donna, and three sons, all of San Antonio, survive him, James Ashley Amonett and wife, Rocio, Andrew Aston and wife, Janis, and Aaron Aston and wife, Shayla. He is also survived by his sister, Robin Greene and husband, Joe, of Cedar Park, Texas; as well as twelve grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 24, at Salem United Methodist Church in Barry Township. The family suggests donations be made to the Randall T. Amonett, DDS Endowed Scholarship at UT Health San Antonio, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, MC 7835, San Antonio, Texas, 78229, or makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/donate.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries