Obituary Condolences Flowers AMONETT, RANDALL THAYNE, slipped the surly bonds of Earth on March 15, 2019, after a short illness.



A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 24, at Salem United Methodist Church in Barry Township. The family suggests donations be made to the Randall T. Amonett, DDS Endowed Scholarship at UT Health San Antonio, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, MC 7835, San Antonio, Texas, 78229, or makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/donate.



•



BUTCHER, RN, R. DIANE ORLOWSKY, 74, of South Ferguson Street, Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. today in St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, which is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



•



DOUGHTERTY, ROBERT M., 74, of Brandon, Fla., a Pottsville native, passed away May 21, 2019, in Ruskin, Fla.



A military funeral was held May 24, 2019, in Brandon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountainside Bible Church, Cadbury Street, Palo Alto.



•



GREEN, CAROLYN ANN BRACEY, passed peacefully April 1 after a lengthy illness.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday in Tebworth, England.



•



MAZALUSKY, BETTY, 96, of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, June 13, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today, June 18, at St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. at the parish before the funeral. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery on Wednesday. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



•



NEY, ROBERT C., passed away Wednesday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Donaldson United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ira Lydic presiding. Burial will be in Donaldson Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to Donaldson United Methodist Church, c/o Jim Luckenbill, 319 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, PA, 17963. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



•



REICHERT, RALPH R., 77, of Ponderosa Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 19, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , MDA Allentown, 2132 S. 12th St., Suite 101, Allentown, PA 18103, in his memory. Forms are available at the funeral home for donations. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



•



SCHRONICK, THOMAS A., 64, of Shenandoah, formerly of Centralia, passed away peacefully at his residence on Jan. 31, 2019.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, with the Rev. Mindy Heppe officiating. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of arrangements.



•



SHOVLIN, MARCELLA V., 84, of Pottsville, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. today, June 18, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, New Philadelphia. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



•



SLIFKO, ANDREW F., 85, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, passed away June 11 at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Relatives and friends may call from 7 until 10:15 a.m. today at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. today in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the St. Michael Church Memorial Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Bank, both at 542 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, or to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Visit www.dutcavich.com.



•



SPEHRLEY, MARY M., died June 8, 2019, at the age of 103.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. John Wallace officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 305 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to the Pottsville Free Public Library, 217 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Mary's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com. James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901 570-622-1403.



•



WALDICK, ELMER "PETE," 91, of Gordon, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home, Shenandoah.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, June 18, at Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at the church.

