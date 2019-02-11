Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Todd "Randy" Zagar. View Sign

Randall Todd "Randy" Zagar, 55, of Palo Alto, passed away with his family by his side Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.



Born in Pottsville, Nov. 8, 1963, he was a son of the late Steve and Blodwyn Williams Zagar.



Randy was a graduate of Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in MarLin, Class of 1985. He worked for Avenues in Pottsville for more than 35 years.



Randy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pottsville and a member of Barracuda Drum and Bugle Corps out of Schuylkill County. Randy loved to go and watch all sporting events, especially events involving Pottsville and Philadelphia teams, except for the Eagles because he was a Dallas Cowboys fan.



Randy is survived by two brothers, Stephen Zagar and his wife, Kate Thomas, who he lived with in Palo Alto, and Richard Zagar and his wife, Kathleen, Reading; his best buddy, Ralph Falls and his wife, Joanne, Palo Alto.



Services and interment will be held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenues in memory of Randy at 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901.



