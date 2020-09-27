Home

Randy C. Rothermel

Randy C. Rothermel, 65, of Klingerstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.

Randy was born Oct. 9, 1954, in Klingerstown, a son of Nancy (Hoffman) Rothermel, of Klingerstown, and the late Norman Richard "Dick" Rothermel.

He was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready, Klingerstown.

He was a graduate of Tri-Valley School District and owned and operated R.S. & W Coal Company.

He was a member of the former Independent Miners Association.

He will be remembered as a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Rothermel.

Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy (Moore) Rothermel; a son, Randy C. "Boo" Rothermel Jr., of Klingerstown, and his children, Riley and Randy III; daughter, Maggie S. Raulston and her husband, Eric, of Pitman, and their children, Abby and Matthew Raulston; daughter, Sue Rothermel and companion, Stephen Gettis, of Landingville, and her children, Haley Rothemel and her son, Parker, Moraya Hull and Sorena Hull; son, John Rothermel and his wife, Alexis, of Pitman, and their children, Jeremiah Umbenhauer, Taylor and Ashtyn Leigh Rothermel; five siblings, Kenneth Rothermel, Gail Laudenslager, Cathy Herb, Mike Rothermel and Tim Rothermel; nieces and nephews.

A private gathering for friends and family will be announced in the future. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 27, 2020
